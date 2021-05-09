A MAN who spat at a woman and assaulted her in her own home has been spared an immediate prison term.

Wesley Straight, 41, assaulted a woman in December last year in Clacton.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on April 23 for sentence after admitted one charge of assault in March.

The court heard the offence was made more serious by the victim's vulnerability, the case being one of domestic abuse in her own home, and by the act of spitting in a person's face during the Covid-19 crisis.

Straight, of Marine Parade West, Clacton, was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

He must complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £105 in prosecution costs.

A WOMAN who failed way to give way at a junction causing a serious crash has been fined and hit with penalty points.

Kim Adams, 64, admitted driving without due care and attention in Wivenhoe in October 2020.

She appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on April 23, where the court heard she had caused a crash which resulted in serious injury.

Adams, of Dumont Avenue, St Osyth, was fined £80, ordered to pay costs of £110 and had her license endorsed with six penalty points.

A WOMAN who got behind the wheel while two times the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads and hit with a fine.

Atanya Smith, 47, drove her Peugeot 206 in Colchester in February after consuming alcohol.

A breath test recorded 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

She admitted drink driving when she appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on April 23.

Smith, of Rectory Close, Colchester, was banned from the roads for 18 months and fined £180.

A MAN who wielded two rocks in a sock as a weapon has been jailed.

Gary Jackson, 42, admitted a charge of carrying an offensive weapon after the incident in Colchester High Street in June last year.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on April 23 for sentence.

Jackson, of The Avenue, in Gravesend, Kent, was sentenced to six months imprisonment, due to a relevant previous conviction which requires a mandatory custodial sentence.

A DRUG driver who got behind the wheel without a valid licence or insurance was also found in possession of cannabis.

Feroze Khan, 34, was stopped in a Ford Focus in Colchester in March 2019.

He was found to have 2.7mcg of cannabis per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on April 24, he admitted drug driving, driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.

Khan, of Forest Road, Colchester, was fined £150 and banned from driving for 12 months.

A BURGLAR who stole a tablet computer from a vulnerable victim also admitted possessing a knife.

Lance Greenan, 34, was jailed for 38 weeks after appearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court charged with a string of offences.

In October last year, he entered a flat in Harwich while the victim was at home, stealing a tablet computer.

The court heard the offence was made more serious as the victim was vulnerable due to her age.

On a separate occasion in July last year, he assaulted a man and stole four meat trays from a butchers in Clacton.

He was also found to be carrying a knife in Jaywick on April 11 this year.

Appearing before magistrates on April 27, Greenan, of Wolseley Avenue, Jaywick, admitted charges of burglary, assault, theft and possession of a knife.