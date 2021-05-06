A NERVOUS and insecure pooch who craves attention is hoping to find a new family who will love her as much as she loves her ball.
Queenie the crossbreed is currently being cared for by specialist workers and volunteers at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in Little Clacton.
The small-sized dog, predicted to be aged between one and four, is in need of a home which has no other dogs or cats but boasts understanding adult owners.
The young and active pooch, who loves playing fetch, is also not so keen on children and needs her “favourite people” to be around most of the time.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “This cutie is a rather anxious little girl on the lookout for experienced and patient forever humans.
“She is a huge fan of fetch and she’s hoping to find someone who loves her as much as she loves her ball.”
To find out more information visit nawt.org.uk.