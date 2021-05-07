VULNERABLE residents are being reminded to seek advice from trained professionals every week if they are need of any help.
The SOS Bus acts as an on-board safe haven for people in need of medical assistance, information, or guidance on how to deal with their struggles.
Following successful trial runs the community bus’s volunteers will now be pulling onto Clacton’s Christmas Tree Island every Friday from 10am.
The bright yellow vehicle will also be parked up outside the Park Pavilion, in Harwich, every Monday between 10am and 3pm.
To find out more visit openroad.org.uk.