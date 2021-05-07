A FAMOUS comedian will bring the laughs to a seaside theatre later this year when he brings his new stand-up show to town.
Chris Ramsey is due to perform his sure to be side-splitting 20/20 show at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, on October 21,
The critically-acclaimed funny-man has appeared on the likes of Celebrity Juice and other television panel shows, in addition to Strictly Come Dancing.
The joke-teller’s forthcoming performance will help make up what will be the biggest stand-up comedy tour Chris has ever embarked on.
To purchase tickets for the show visit seetickets.com or princestheatre.co.uk.