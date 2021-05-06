A STUNNED mum fears her young son could have been seriously injured after a slab of concrete was launched at her front room window.

Megan Cook, 30, has lived in a flat in Grange Road, Harwich, for the past nine years with her 11-year-old son.

During that time she says she has not encountered any trouble and her overall experience has been peaceful and pleasant.

But just after midnight on Saturday Miss Cook was startled by a loud bang, which was caused after someone threw a slab of concrete at her front window.

“We heard a smash and we were not sure if my dog had knocked something over,” she said.

“So I went to look and couldn’t see anything that could have broken, but then I pulled up the blind to see the window had been smashed.

“I quickly got my dog and went outside to have a look and found a piece of concrete which had been used to hit the window.

“I’m confused and surprised about how or why this has happened but also angry.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before.”

Although the rock fortunately did not fully break through the glass, it did cause considerable damage.

Miss Cook is thankful the consequences of the vandalism were not much worse and has slammed whoever was responsible.

She added: “If my son was laying on the sofa, as sometimes he does, and if the window had smashed all the way through, he would have been injured.

“I’m not sure how to give my opinion of this person or these people in a correct way without using bad language.

“They must be proper scumbags.”

Following the seemingly unprovoked attack Miss Cook contacted Essex Police, which is now said to be investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “We received a report of criminal damage at a property in Grange Road, Harwich, at about 12.30am on Saturday, May 1.

“It was reported that a piece of broken concrete had been thrown through a window causing it to smash.

“No arrests have been made and our inquiries are ongoing.

“We are encouraging anyone with information in the incident to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage of what led to it or has information about it can call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 42/81034/21.

Report can also be submitted to the police online at essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.