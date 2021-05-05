A RUNAWAY bird has been spotted running through fields in north Essex.

The bird, which is thought to be a Rhea, was spotted in fields off Landermere Road in Thorpe-le-Soken on Wednesday afternoon.

Gazette Camera Club member Jo Marshall captured a series of shots of the giant bird, who could have escaped from a nearby farm.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

She said: "I was driving along and noticed something large moving through the crops in the field, managed to park the car and dashed back along the road to take a few photos."

North Essex is no stranger to a rhea-escape, with one bird, Colin, well-known for escaping his home in Great Horkesley.

Commuters on the A12 have even been delayed by one strolling along the carriageway.

Read more:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

If you are the owner of the rhea, contact us on robbie.bryson@newsquest.co.uk.

You can join our camera club here.