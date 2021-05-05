A RUNAWAY bird has been spotted running through fields in north Essex.
The bird, which is thought to be a Rhea, was spotted in fields off Landermere Road in Thorpe-le-Soken on Wednesday afternoon.
Gazette Camera Club member Jo Marshall captured a series of shots of the giant bird, who could have escaped from a nearby farm.
She said: "I was driving along and noticed something large moving through the crops in the field, managed to park the car and dashed back along the road to take a few photos."
North Essex is no stranger to a rhea-escape, with one bird, Colin, well-known for escaping his home in Great Horkesley.
Commuters on the A12 have even been delayed by one strolling along the carriageway.
If you are the owner of the rhea, contact us on robbie.bryson@newsquest.co.uk.