THOUGHTFUL bank workers spent their day off helping charity volunteers serve up warm and tasty meals to families in need.
Metro Bank, in Colchester, gives its employees paid days off throughout the year to support local charities and good causes.
Workers recently decided to use their latest ‘Day to Amaze’ to support the Clacton FoodCycle, which is based within the Baptist Church, in Pier Avenue, Clacton.
The scheme sees volunteers provide three-course lunches every Monday to vulnerable and isolated guests and delivery bagged meals.
The weekly meet-up also offers people the chance to build relationships and engage in conversation with those experiencing similar situations.
This week Colchester Metro Bank colleagues Jade Ismay, Lauren Crow, Olivia Grace Mallett and Neethyan Anandan helped pack food bags for families in need.
In total they prepared 100 bags and also helped give out a total of 150 three course meals to the town’s most vulnerable residents.
Olivia Grace Mallett, customer service representative for Metro Bank said: “Helping out at the FoodCycle was a great experience.
“It was great to see the work the charity does in the community and the relationships they have are amazing - I am looking forward to being able to help out again.”
Jade Ismay, another customer service representative, added: “We had such a positive experience volunteering at the FoodCycle.
“Seeing and being a part of a day’s work at the FoodCycle was truly inspiring for the amazing working they are all doing to support their local community.”