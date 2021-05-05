Voters across the UK will head to the polls tomorrow on what has been dubbed “Super Thursday”.

There is a bumper crop of elections this time, as many were postponed from last May because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every adult in England, Scotland and Wales will be able to cast at least one vote, which is rare outside a general election.

Estimated declaration times have always come with a warning they could be taken only as a rough guide and were subject to change in the light of new information.

However, in the case of the May 2021 elections, they have been very difficult to produce because of the circumstances of the pandemic, as authorities are unsure how long it will take to count votes while keeping to social distancing requirements.

Although voting ends at 10pm on Thursday, the final results are not expected until Monday.

Elections take place at 143 English councils, with counts taking place on both Thursday night and Friday.

Elections May 2021: The seven key seats in Colchester Council elections

Here is when the election results for Colchester are set to be announced:

Tendring Council

There are two by-elections for Tendring Council, with the Eastcliff ward and one seat in the West Clacton and Jaywick Sands ward being contested.

Counting for the seats will take place on Friday, starting at about 9.30am.

The first result is expected about midday.

Read more here >>> Election Candidates: Who is standing in Tendring?

Essex County Council

This year is an all-out election for Essex County Council, meaning all of the 75 seats are up for grabs.

There are nine seats which cover parts of Tendring - Brightlingsea, Frinton and Walton, Harwich, Clacton East, Clacton North, Tendring Rural East, Clacton West, and Tendring Rural West.

Six counts for the County Hall election are taking place on Thursday night - Brentwood, Castle Point, Chelmsford, Harlow, Rochford and Uttlesford.

The other six - Basildon, Braintree, Colchester, Epping Forest, Maldon and Tendring - will take place Friday.

Results in north Essex can be expected from the early afternoon on Friday.

PFCC

There are four candidates standing to be Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.

Residents will go to the polls on Thursday to decide who represents them as commissioner.

Commissioners are responsible for overseeing both police forces and fire services.

Counting will take place at Colchester's Charter Hall on Saturday, with the results expected by the afternoon.

Meet the candidates battling to become Essex's police and fire commissioner