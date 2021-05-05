A DRUG dealer who hid £73,000 of crack cocaine and heroin at his home, including inside his toilet cistern, has been jailed for five years.

Jace Ennis was arrested in January after officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor, who specialise in dismantling drugs gangs, attended his home as part of an investigation into a supply of drugs in north Essex and Suffolk.

Officers found a bag containing 378 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin hidden inside the toilet cistern.

Another 65 wraps were found inside the pocket of a jacket whilst another bag of drugs was also found inside the cistern.

In total the drugs would have sold for between £36,530 and £73,060 on the streets.

Officers also discovered a mobile phone containing drugs marketing messages and scales.

Ennis, 33, of Queens Way, Ipswich, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis at Ipswich Crown Court on February 18.

He was jailed for five years on last Wednesday (April 28).

A proceeds of crime hearing will be held in the near future.

Detective Sergeant Tom Coppin, of Essex Police, said: "The evidence against Ennis was overwhelming and he had no option but to admit the offences against him.

“The court heard he played a leading role in a large scale drugs operation.

“The sizeable amount of drugs we seized had not only the potential to make the drugs line substantial profits but also the potential to cause significant harm.

“Drug dealing networks use violence, intimidation, and exploitation of vulnerable people - including children - to operate.

“Every time a wrap is sold, it feeds that ongoing cycle and has a wide impact.

“It’s why we’re relentless in catching criminals who are involved in drug dealing and dismantling their networks.

“But we are also working with other agencies and charities to protect those at risk of being drawn into these gangs to show them there is a way out.”

If you are concerned about drug dealing in your area you can report information online at www.essex.police.uk or use the live chat option to speak to an operator between 7am and 11pm.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.