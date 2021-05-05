ABHORRENT racist graffiti has been smeared throughout a beauty spot weeks after a hate crime took place in a nearby road.

Racial slurs and Nazi symbols have appeared in white spray paint in the popular Rush Green Park in Clacton.

Daubed on everything from tree trunks and rocks to drain covers and a gated fence, the despicable vandalism includes several references to the offensive N-word.

The bigoted graffiti also includes the use of the name Hitler.

Mary Newton, Tendring councillor for the Bluehouse ward, said: “I am beyond shocked, I am staggered.

“Some of the youngsters vandalise the area but never have I found them to be racist in any way.

“It is a racially mixed community here with a live and let live mentality.

“I can only think we must have some new residents from elsewhere.

“This is not the community I hold in high regard for their genuine openness and tolerance of one another.”

The Rush Green beauty spot is frequented by dogwalkers and families and is used by FC Clacton football teams.

It is located half a mile from St Osyth Road, where a racially-motivated hate crime occurred last month.

The attack, which occurred overnight between April 6 and 7, saw offensive words physically scored into two vehicles.

Andy Wood, Essex councillor for Clacton North, has condemned those responsible for the racist graffiti.

He said: “This should not be happening in a civilised society and I will not tolerate it anywhere, let alone in Clacton.

“We must pull together and stamp this out - I want these cowards caught.”

Andy Wood (Ind) is standing as a candidate for Clacton North in the upcoming elections alongside John Bolton (Lab), Natasha Osben (Green), Andrew Pemberton (Reform), Gina Placey (Tendring First) and Mike Skeels (Con).