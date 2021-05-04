FIREFIGHTERS had to free a trapped casualty from a vehicle following a nasty crash on a village road before two people were taken to hospital.
Two crews from Clacton and Frinton were called to Clacton Road, in Great Holland, at about 11.45am on Tuesday.
They attended the scene after receiving reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
Upon arrival they worked with paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service to help release one person from their vehicle.
The casualty was eventually freed by 12:30pm.
They were then left in the care of paramedics but the road remain closed by police officers for several hours with drivers being diverted.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed two people had to be taken to hospital.
He said: "Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Clacton Road in Great Holland just before 11.45am.
"Two patients were transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
