AN experienced law professional who is said to be known throughout Tendring for her “helpful and pleasant” nature has been promoted.
Claire Martin is a chartered legal executive who works as part of the conveyancing team for Fisher Jones Greenwood Solicitors.
After an impressive three years with the Essex firm, during which she has been based in the company’s Holland-on-Sea office, Claire has been promoted to an associate.
The long serving solicitor has worked in Tendring for nearly a decade and specialises in sales and purchases, transfers of equity and re-mortgages.
Claire has also enjoyed working with her elderly residents and assisting them with a wide range of property matters, including on equity release mortgages.
Paula Cameron, managing partner at FJG said: “Claire has worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months as the housing market has boomed.
“I am very pleased to be able to announce her promotion as recognition of the hard work and dedication she has shown.
“Promotion to an associate is a great achievement and I congratulate Claire.”