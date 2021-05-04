POLICE officers conducted a rigorous knife sweep in a seaside town over the weekend in a bid to prevent “serious violence”.
Essex Police’s Clacton Community Policing Team spent Saturday hunting for dangerous weapons stashed in the town centre.
The search was part of the force’s Operation Sceptre, which aims crackdown on knife crime across the county and stamp out violence.
The high visibility patrol is not believed to have resulted in any finds on this occasion, but in the past officers have discovers knives and weapons across Tendring.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Tackling serious violence, particularly knife crime, and protecting vulnerable people are our highest priorities.
“We will continue daily to do everything we can to keep people safe from harm – but importantly we need your help.
“Perhaps you might be aware of somebody carrying a knife, or have concerns for someone being exploited by criminals?”
To file any reports to Essex Police visit essex.police.uk or call 101.