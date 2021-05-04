POLICE are continuing to appeal for information after a woman died after sustaining a head injury in Jaywick.
Michelle Cooper, 40, from Clacton, was reported to have been assaulted in Beach Way on April 23.
She was admitted to hospital with a head injury, but died on Sunday 25 April.
She was officially named by Essex Police on Saturday.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Insp Steve Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, added: “Our investigation into Michelle’s death continues.
“It is not too late to speak to us if you have any information that will help my officers.
“I appreciate incidents like this can cause concern to the local community, but we believe this was an isolated attack with no risk to the wider public.”
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, has been charged in connection with her murder. He has also been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm in connection with the same incident.
Nethercott appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court last week and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4.
Five others were arrested in relation to the incident and were released on bail until later this month.
Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/76463/21.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.