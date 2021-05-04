A CRASH is causing delays on the A12 in Essex.
There are delays this morning on the A12 northboundafter a crash on the Brentwood bypass, junction 13.
The crash is said to involve several vehicles and is partially blocking the carriageway.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
A12 northbound – just after J11 (M25) on the Brentwood bypass - accident involving several vehicles partially blocking the carriageway pic.twitter.com/dmq7EJck5S— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) May 4, 2021