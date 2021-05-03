A TRAIN provider has revealed its services have given record-breaking annual punctuality over the past year.
Figures released by Greater Anglia showed just under 95 per cent of its trains had run on time.
Among the top six performing routes for the past year was Marks Tey – Sudbury, with 97 per cent of services running punctually.
Annual results reached record levels across all lines with rural services at 95.3 per cent, Great Eastern services at 94.7 per cent, Intercity services at 93.7 per cent and Stansted Express services at 92.9 per cent.
No route fell below 90 per cent of trains running on time – for the first time in the history of not just Greater Anglia, but its predecessors too.
Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We know how important it is to our customers that trains run on time – and I am determined not to disappoint them.
“We continue to have tough punctuality targets and to investigate every delay.
“We’re also carrying out a detailed exercise with Network Rail to find out how we can make our December timetable as punctual as possible, maximising the benefits of new trains.”