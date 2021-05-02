A man suffered a serious head injury during a fight in the street.
Police were called to the incident in the Holland Road area of Clacton at around 6.25pm on Tuesday 20 April.
Officers attended and found a man in his 20s who had been assaulted and left with a head injury.
Two men from Clacton – aged 28 and 30 – were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and they have both been released on bail until 20 May.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.
“If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
“Please quote the crime reference number: 42/73257/21 “You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
