A KIND-HEARTED salon owner has pledged to give back to the community with an appeal for laptop and electronic device donations.

Anne Catten, 83, has run her businesses in Dovercourt including Snip N Shape, in High Street, since the 1970s.

It’s why she is now helping to donate devices to eight primary schools in Harwich and Dovercourt, the towns whose residents have been so supportive of her salons and barbers.

She said: “There are schemes often launching but Harwich and Dovercourt always seem to be left behind, I want to try and put a stop to this here.

“When I was younger I faced the struggle, and so I sympathise with the fact a lot of parents out there are struggling too.

“Many families can’t afford to have more than one piece of IT equipment, meaning often two or three children have to share it. Some can’t even afford one device.

“I am aware there are many families in Dovercourt that go to the foodbanks and it would be great for them to receive help with devices.”

Anne Catten (left) with daughter Bianca

The effort is very much a community-based one, with multiple people ready to chip in and help.

Mrs Catten believes her businesses have up to 6,000 clients and is hoping she can draw on them to rally together and support the cause.

She has partnered with Nimesh Joshi, of We Repair Computers, in Main Road, who will be lending a hand to wipe the devices ready for one of the eight primary schools to receive.

And anyone who is kind enough to donate a device will be offered a completely free new hair style.

Salons 2, where you can donate a device

“Because of Covid, there is a higher demand for home learning and many children are playing catching up on their education - really they all need technical equipment,” she added.

“Schools are the best places to know about the challenges faced by young people, and who is best to receive the devices and support.

“Nimesh is giving up his time so people can be confident in knowing they don’t have anything personal on the devices.”

Anyone interested in donating a device should drop them off at Salons 2, in High Street, Dovercourt.