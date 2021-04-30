DOG owners have been advised on how best to take care of their pooches while walking along beaches.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service paid a visit to two north Essex beaches to share some crucial advice.
In a statement, the service said: “Yesterday we had the best weather to hit the beaches in Harwich and Dovercourt and talk to people about our Be Water Aware campaign.
“There were lots of dog walkers around, so we made sure they knew what to do if their dog got into trouble in the water.
“Don’t go in after them - call 999.”
