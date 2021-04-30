AN elderly couple described as “adorable” and having “lots of love” by their family members have celebrated a milestone anniversary.

John and Hilda Frost, who are both in their 90s, were married at the Baptist Church, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, in 1951 on April 28 when they were just 20-years-old.

The pair had initially met at a dance in the Friendship Hall opposite the railway station and after 70 happy years together have now marked their platinum wedding anniversary.

Lisa Frost, 38, who grew up in Clacton, says her grandparents would have thrown a huge celebratory bash if it were not for the pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of her family, she said: “My grandma loves a party and would have loved to get the family together. .

“We have a big family and that has all stemmed really from them - family has always been in their hearts.

“They have felt a bit isolated from everybody during the pandemic, because they are really mobile, so it has been tough, but they have got through it.

Over the course of their happy marriage, the couple have had four children together, who in turn have given them seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

John was part of the RAF before spending many years working for wholesale company Palmer and Harvey,

Hilda worked at Rattees in Old Road before enjoying many years at Westwood’s, a gift shop in Station Road.

The couple now live a peaceful life in Holland-on-Sea, where they like going to the beach, but they previously enjoyed travelling the country in their caravan.

John and Hilda’s family put their strong bond and lengthy relationship down to the unconditional love they have always had for one another.

“They didn’t have an easy life but through lots of love and determination they have stood the test of time,” added Lisa.

“They are the most adorable couple you could ever meet and have looked out for each other because they have only ever known life with each other.

“I don’t think they could ever imagine not being with each other.

“They will always say they are like chalk and cheese, but their underlying love for each other has always bought them through.

“The whole family wishes them a wonderful day.”