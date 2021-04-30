A PERFORMING arts school is preparing to celebrate a milestone anniversary with a very special show.
The Company, in Oxford Road, Clacton, first launched 10 years ago and has been staging dazzling events ever since.
The award-winning school, which is run by principal and artistic director Aaron Lissimore, teaches everything from ballet and theatre to singing and drama.
This summer students will mark The Company’s decade of show business with four shows at the town’s historic and famous West Cliff Theatre.
The anniversary performances, fittingly titled Ten, will take place on three consecutive days starting from July 22.
Tickets will cost £16 and £14 for concessions and will go on sale from May 4 from the theatre’s box office.
To find out more information visit Facebook.com/TheCompanyPA.