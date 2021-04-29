AN independent recording and rehearsal studio has raised yet more funds for charity after hosting a live-streamed gig.
Black Cactus Studio, in Great Bromley, organised a virtual show on Saturday evening in aid of the Robin Cancer Trust.
The vital organisation raises awareness of testicular and ovarian cancer through its award-winning digital campaigns.
The performances were streamed online from the music hub, which was founded last year by producer Alan Jones, 27, of Clacton.
Hosted in collaboration with music blog Paper Champion, Greebo, The Jentones and F.O.L all took part in the unique event and dazzled online audiences.
In total the gig helped raise more than £100 for The Robin Cancer Trust, adding to the hundreds of pounds the studio has previously generated for charity.
Mr Jones said: “It was yet another great evening of music and it’s great we were all able to do our bit for a really great cause.
“Thank you to all the bands for performing and everyone who tuned in and donated.”
To find out more about Black Cactus Studio visit facebook.com/BlackCactusStudio.