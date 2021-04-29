A MUSIC festival featuring performances of songs from some of the country’s biggest ever artists is taking place this summer.
The Weeley Tribute Festival is scheduled to take place on the August bank holiday Monday and will boast a myriad of impersonating artists.
The line-up consists of tribute acts for Rod Stewart, Queen, Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse, Oasis, Spice Girls, and Status Quo.
The event, for which tickets are now on sale, will be held on Hawk Fruit Farm and sell tasty food and alcoholic beverages throughout the day.
To find out more visit weeleytributefestival.co.uk.