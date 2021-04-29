A GROUP of willing walkers are on the lookout for more eager strollers to get active by joining their weekly excursions.
The Clacton Walking Group, which is organised by Community Voluntary Services Tendring, embarks on relaxing jaunts every Tuesday and Wednesday.
The exercise and well-being fanatics now want more people to join in with the walks, which often take place along the seafront.
A spokesman for the group said: “This week was a bit windy, but everyone had a great time being outside with other people. Why not come and join us?”
To register your interest contact fran.warren@cvstendring.org.uk
or call 07707 282909.