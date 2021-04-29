TWO men have been arrested for suspected weapon and drugs offences after specialist officers clocked a vehicle acting suspiciously in a seaside town.
Essex Police officers working as part of the force’s Op Sceptre – the operation working to tackle knife crime – were out on patrol in Clacton on Wednesday.
The reported seeing a car acting strangely in the town centre at about 2.30pm before deciding to stop the vehicle and carry out a search.
The officers from the force’s operational support group subsequently discovered Class A drugs, money, mobile phones, and a tyre wrench within the car
Two 25 year-old men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession with intent to supply drugs.
They have since been released under investigation.
