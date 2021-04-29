WITH the May Day Bank Holiday fast approaching, many of us are hoping for sunshine.

Under the current lockdown rules residents can meet loved ones outdoors, meaning any Bank Holiday celebrations will have to remain outside for the time being.

You can meet up to five loved ones outside in their garden or at outdoor hospitality spaces.

The weather has been extremely unpredictable over recent months with a mix of warm temperatures and chilly, frosty conditions.

And sadly it isn't looking like the Bank Holiday will bring glorious sunshine with it.

Essex Weather Centre is predicting temperatures to drop over the coming days.

It Tweeted on Wednesday: "Change in the weather today with more in the way of cloud and the risk of some showers in places.

"Highest risk of showers late afternoon and into the evening. Highs of 13s.

"Still no sign of above average temperatures. Getting colder over the next few days too."

Read more:

But what is the forecast for over the bank holiday and will those outdoor parties be able to go ahead as planned?

Here's how the Bank Holiday weather forecast is looking for each part of Essex:

Colchester

The Met Office is predicting a dry but chilly Bank Holiday weekend in Colchester.

Temperatures will hover around 11c to 12c throughout the weekend.

However, there is a chance of some showers on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Basildon

The pictures looks very similar for Basildon.

The Met Office is predicting chilly but mainly dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Temperatures could rise to 12c, but some rain could fall on Sunday afternoon and possibly late on Monday.

Southend

Bank Holiday Monday in Southend is likely to be a wash out, with forecasters predicting rain from about 4pm in the afternoon.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are likely to remain dry, with temperatures struggling up to 12c at the their warmest.

Clacton

The Met Office is predicting Clacton will see more sun than other parts of Essex.

However, temperatures are set to struggle due to coastal winds.

The highest temperatures, of 11c, are likely to be seen on Monday.

Braintree

Braintree is likely to see some rain on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures over the weekend aren't likely to get above 12c across all days with further rain expected late on Monday.

Harwich

Temperatures in Harwich are set to mirror those in Clacton, with highs of just 11c expected.

There is also a chance of rain on Saturday afternoon too.

Maldon

The Met Office is saying Maldon will remain largely dry throughout the Bank Holiday.

Temperatures may struggle to 12c at some points over the weekend.

You can view the full forecast here.