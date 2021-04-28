A VOLUNTEER police officer has been dismissed without notice after breaching confidentiality rules and misusing police information.

Following a hearing, Special Sergeant Jaime Parker was found to have committed three counts of misconduct in a number of professional settings - having fallen below honesty and integrity expectations, failed to follow orders and instructions, breached confidentiality rules and brought discredit upon the police.

It was alleged at the hearing, which took place over two days at Chelmsford Civid Centre, whilst on duty S/Sgt Parker used the Police National Computer to carry out a check on a vehicle without a valid reason in April 2019.

In June the same year it was also alleged she carried out a new check on another vehicle using the Police National Computer without a valid reason.

In February 2020 she was accused of giving an account of an event in the previous April which she knew was false.

S/Sgt Parker accepted her conduct on all parts as she could offer no evidence to support her own account.

The hearing heard she knowingly gave an untruthful account about the use of the Police National Computer, failed to abide by force policies by accessing police information incorrectly and brought discredit upon the police service.

Legally qualified chair David Tyme led the misconduct hearing, which found that S/Sgt Parker had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, confidentiality and discreditable conduct.

She has been dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “In Essex, we have one of the largest Special Constabularies in the country, and I’m really proud of the volunteers who give up their time to protect and serve the county.

“Our Specials and officers pride themselves on upholding the highest level of professionalism and are aware they are representing the force while on and off duty.

“Our officers are subject to extensive training on using police database systems and the when such systems should be used and, most importantly, where they should not.

“On this occasion, Special Sergeant Parker fell below these standards.

“We will continue to work hard to address anything which may undermine the trust and confidence our residents place upon us.”