A RAPIST who sexually abused a girl over the course of four years has been convicted by a jury and warned to expect a long spell behind bars.

Simon Jacobs, 58, of Chase Lane, Dovercourt, raped and indecently assaulted his victim, a girl under the age of 15, more than 20 years ago.

During the course of a trial spanning five days, a jury were told how his sickening attacks were carried out between 1999 and 2003.

His crimes only came to light when the victim reported the abuse to the police last year.

Her recorded interview with the police, which was given in April 2020, was central to the trial.

The court heard the victim had felt “damaged” by the abuse and felt she couldn’t come forward for many years.

The jury were told Jacobs would buy the girl gifts in order to “buy her silence”.

Jacobs was convicted on six counts of indecent assault and three counts of rape.

He is due to be sentenced on a date to be decided in June at the Old Bailey in central London.

Recorder Simon Mayo QC will take the case with him when he makes his imminent move from Chelmsford Crown Court to the Old Bailey.

He thanked the jury for playing an important role during what he described as a “difficult” trial.

Addressing counsel, he said: “All that remains is for me to thank both counsel for their assistance during this difficult trial.

“These trials could not be conducted expeditiously without the professionalism and skill demonstrated by both counsel.

“Mr Jacobs, you have been convicted of extremely serious offences, you don’t need me to tell you that.

“You also probably don’t need me to tell you that you will eventually be sentenced to a very long term in prison.

“I haven’t yet decided precisely how long, but between now and the date you’re brought up for sentence at the Central Criminal Court, you’ll remain in custody.”

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

For the latest on crime and court, visit our dedicated Facebook page here.