A POPULAR event made up of socially distanced concerts is scheduled to take place next month following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
The Frinton Festival will be held at the Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, across the May bank holiday weekend.
The four-day music event will comprise of four shows featuring performances of compositions by Schubert, Mendelssohn, and Saint-Saens.
Playing out within the club’s ballroom, the festival’s line up consists of The Barbican Piano Trio and Friends, The Farmstead, and Mathilde Milwidsky & Joseph Havlat.
This year’s event will only be able to accommodate a limited number of guests due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for the Frinton Festival said: “We cannot wait to welcome you back.”
To book tickets and find out more information about this year’s event visit frintonfestival.com.