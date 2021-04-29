POLICE swarmed on a town centre after reports of a woman carrying a knife in broad daylight.

A shopper, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he witnessed the events unfold in Clacton town centre before as many as 11 police officers raced to the scene.

“I was in Wilkinson’s and I then heard and saw people arguing outside before a person ran into the British Heart Foundation shop,” he said.

“Someone with a knife then tried to get into the shop and the door was kicked and smashed in but then the police turned up and made an arrest.

“I was shocked when I saw someone with a blade in the town centre and there was kids around as well.

“I do not think anyone was hurt but there must have been about three police cars and one van and 11 officers.”

Essex Police is now urging eyewitnesses who may have seen the incident at 3.15pm on Tuesday to contact its officers as soon as possible.

When police got to the scene they found a charity shop door had been smashed before two officers were allegedly assaulted while detaining a 40-year-old woman.

She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place, a public order offence and criminal damage.

The woman was also detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker but has now been released under investigation while the force continues its inquiries.

A spokesman for the force said: “A woman has been arrested in connection with a disturbance in Station Road, Clacton.

“Two officers were allegedly assaulted while detaining a 40-year-old woman from Clacton in connection with the incident.

“She was released under investigation while we continue our inquiries.

“Any witnesses and anyone with information are asked to contact the Clacton local policing team quoting reference 42/78417/21.

“You can contact us online where you can speak to an online operator or alternatively you can call 101.”

To report a crime or any information to Essex Police visit essex.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.