TRIBUTES have been paid to an “outgoing” performer who entertained and dazzled a seaside town for more than six decades.

Bob Young died peacefully, aged 90, having spent a staggering 65 years performing.

The father-of-one moved to Clacton in 1935 with his family before attending the St Mary’s Elementary School, in Old Road, and then Pathfields Senior School.

Following the Second World War, Mr Young worked at the post office and after his National Service in the RAF, he worked for the Ministry of Defence, a role which took him to Kenya for two years.

Mr Young, who was married to Rita, then landed a job at Tendring Council, where he stayed until retiring.

Throughout his life Mr Young, uncle to Matthew, 62, and Colchester councillor Tim Young, 60, was one half of the famous Young Brothers.

The duo performed in Clacton for years, taking to the stage alongside Max Miller and Billy Cotton at the Savoy Theatre.

In their later years, they sold out the West Cliff Theatre every year with their variety shows which featured local performers.

The Young Brothers’ Mothers’ Day Music Hall was staged at the West Cliff Theatre for 19 years, often selling out.

Mr Young also had a magic act with his wife called the Carltons, which was popular with children, and a residency at Magic City in Clacton for several years.

Tim said: “Uncle Bob was always guaranteed to be the life and soul of any party with a smile and a ready quip for all occasions.

“The Young Brothers are Clacton showbiz legends.

“We all greatly miss uncle Bob but the memories will live on forever.”

Bob’s daughter, Vanessa Leuw, 60, also paid tribute.

She said: “Dad always had an optimistic nature, he was a friendly, likeable character.

“Growing up there was always a lot of laughter in our house, mostly due to dad and his comic ways.

“I will miss those times we had, but I am glad we have got our memories.”

Bob’s brother Reg, aged 94, added: “Bob was a good brother and I do miss him now he’s gone.

“I really enjoyed working with him on stage and sharing some great moments with him throughout our entertainment career.”

Mr Young was also the founding member of the Clacton and District Local History Society and remained active in the society for 35 years.

Norman Jacobs, chairman of the society, said: "Every generation in Clacton seems to have produced an outstanding entertainment act that has passed into legend and become rightly acclaimed as the best and most well-loved act of its time.

“The Young Brothers were Clacton’s best loved entertainers.

“Bob was an outgoing person with a great sense of humour.

“He will be sadly missed.”