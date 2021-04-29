A MUM surprised her “dinosaur-obsessed” two-year-old with an impressive Jurassic Park bedroom transformation.

Gemma Simmons, 33, spent a month turning the grey room into a dino lover’s dream for her son Grayson.

She painted clouds on the ceiling, and wall art featuring a dinosaur safari scene means the room wouldn’t be out of place in the film set theme park.

The savvy shopper got her supplies from Amazon, Ebay, Etsy, The Range and Ikea and added a teepee tent, indoor tiki torches, and dinosaur heads mounted on the wall.

Fake ferns add to the outdoor vibe, as well as a blanket box transformed into a dangerous dino transport pod.

The mum-of-one, who lives in Ridgewell, near Halstead, said she was inspired to design the room after listening to the tot speak about “nothing but dinosaurs” for six months.

Property sales progressor Gemma kept the room secret until it was done and a cute video of the reveal shows Grayson squealing “Dinosaur! Dinosaur!”.

The DIY-loving mum told how the month-long project set her back £700.

She said: “Grayson has been obsessed with dinosaurs for months and months and I don’t do things by halves, so I decided to go all-out with it.

“I took inspiration from lots of different places so I combined all the different ideas I saw to make something unique.

“I didn’t have a clear plan when I started - I shopped around online on Amazon, Ebay, Etsy, The Range and Ikea and picked out things that Grayson would like.

“This is his first proper big boy bedroom, so I wanted him to have a bedroom he loves.

“After seeing his reaction, I’d say I achieved it!”