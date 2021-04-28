A MAN was left with a fractured eye socket after being attacked from behind by two thugs who are now being hunted by police.
Essex Police have received reports of a vicious assault which took place in St Osyth Road, in Clacton, between 10.30pm and 11pm on March 24.
According to the force the victim, a man in his 30s, was out walking when he was punched in the face and assaulted by two white men, suffering a fractured eye socket.
One of the attackers, believed to be in his early 20s with blonde or ginger hair, has been described as having a stocky build and was wearing a tracksuit.
The other man is said to have been around 5ft 9ins tall with a slimmer build.
Essex Police officers are now urging any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are appealing about an assault in Clacton which left a man with a fractured eye socket.
“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/52856/21.”