A YOUNG man suffered serious head injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment following an attack.
Essex Police are currently investigating an assault which reportedly took place in Thoroughgood Road, in Clacton, on April 20.
As a result of the incident a 24-year-old man was transported to hospital by ambulance with a head injury.
Two men, aged 28 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been released on bail until May 20.
Essex Police officers are continuing to investigate the assault and are now urging anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating an assault in which a man was seriously injured in Thoroughgood Road, Clacton.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clacton CID quoting reference 42/73257/21.
“You can speak to an online operator at essex.police.uk, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.”