Four people have been rearrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died after a “melee” in Jaywick.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today and was charged with murder.

It comes after police received reports of a disturbance on Friday at about 10.30pm.

The court heard Michelle Cooper, in her 40s, died in Colchester Hospital on Monday after suffering head trauma.

Laura McLeod, prosecuting, said: “She was treated for a head trauma after being involved in a melee outside the post office in Jaywick, where she was assaulted by Bobby Nethercott and others.”

The court heard two others were assaulted, with one knocked unconscious, in the incident.

Ms McLeod said Ms Cooper was taken to hospital after suffering blunt force trauma to the head, where her condition quickly deteriorated.

The court heard she was intubated as she could not breathe, slipping into a coma from which she never awoke.

Nethercott, of Park Square East, Jaywick, is charged with murder and two counts of actually bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Emergency services were called to Beach Way, Jaywick, with five others also arrested.

Read more:

Four of them have been rearrested on suspicion of murder and other offences.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on bail until May 22.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and affray. She has been released on bail until May 24.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until May 20.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and affray. She has been released on bail until May 24.

She will face no further action for attempted murder.

A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until May 21.

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 1370 of April 23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.