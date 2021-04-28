A SEASIDE attraction will celebrate Clacton's 150th anniversary with a real bang this year.

Clacton Pier is putting on eight free fireworks extravaganzas – with one every week during the school summer holidays.

Bosses were unable to stage any displays last year due to Covid restrictions and they have also been prevented from doing so in the earlier part of this season.

But they intend to make up for that with five extravaganzas on consecutive Saturdays from the end of July and through August, as well as one on August Bank Holiday.

Director Billy Ball said the pier is the birthplace of Clacton, which is also celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

“We are looking at putting on a number of events and really want to make this year something special for both us and the town,” he said.

“There are a number of plans in the pipeline and details will be released as and when we can do so.

“We are aware there was a lot of disappointment about no fireworks last year but that was dictated by the rules in force as part of the pandemic.

"But from May 17 that will change so we have a strong line-up prepared.

“This will include displays at the end of the pier every single week of the school summer holidays for the very first time and we hope they will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”

The extravaganzas have become a very popular part of the attraction’s calendar of events and can be viewed on site or from the seafront.

“We have had lots of enquiries from our customers about the schedule for this year and so we thought we would get the dates out there,” added Mr Ball.

The first display will be on May 30, followed by July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14, August 21 and August 29.

There will also be the normal extravaganza for Guy Fawkes on November 6.