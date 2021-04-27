TENDRING residents have been reminded waste and recycling collections will be unaffected by the two May bank holiday weekends.
Since the introduction of the new waste service in 2019, bank holidays no longer impact on collection days, except during the Christmas period.
Households should therefore stick to their current collection day – even if it is on a bank holiday.
Days can be checked on their recycling calendar or via the MyTendring online portal.
A spokesman from Tendring Council said it was hoped residents accepted this as the norm now.
They said: “Although bank holidays have not affected waste collections for almost two years now, we want to remind residents of this so no-one forgets to put out their rubbish and recycling for collection.”
Garden waste collections are also unaffected by the bank holidays.