IT’S one hundred not out for a popular artist after hitting a century of art trail sculptures across the UK.

Ex-RAF soldier Mik Richardson has now notched up 100 animal sculptures for public art trails, with his latest two setting sail for Octopus Ahoy!

His previous work includes the Stand Tall for Colchester Zoo, which saw giraffes spread around the area to celebrate the zoo’s 50th anniversary.

Mik’s recent designs Sailor Buoy, Octopuss in Boots and Journey of a Thousand Stars were picked by sponsors and will adorn the streets of Essex between June 25 and September 5.

The latter of the three commemorates the amazing journey of the Mayflower, using the stars and constellations to navigate by.

Octopuss in Boots is a fun creation based upon the famous character Puss in Boots and will showcase scenes from Harwich to America, while Sailor Buoy gives another nod to the Mayflower crew.

Mr Richardson said: “Public art trails have really formed a large part of my life over the past decade and they are always great fun to be involved with.

“It’s a fantastic way to get art in front of people and help them engage with it. I enjoy the whole process from designing the artwork that fits the theme of the trail through to seeing them out on the streets.

“The huge amount these projects raise for charity too just tops off the experience for me.”

At the end of the project in September, all large Octopus Ahoy! Sculptures, including Mik’s, will go up for auction to raise vital funds for local charities across Tendring and Essex.