A TALENTED amateur photographer captured a stunning image of the Super Moon as the rare event unfolded on Monday.

The event, known as the lunar spectacle, allows the moon to appear about seven per cent bigger and 15 per cent brighter than a normal full moon.

It appears when the moon is at its closest point to Earth and therefore at its brightest.

The Super Moon behind the Jumbo tower. Picture: Mike Pountney

And Mike Pountney, 71, who snapped the picture, said he was thrilled he had his camera at the ready when he witnessed the event.

Mr Pountney, from Prettygate, said: "This was moonrise last night over the Jumbo tower, capturing April's full moon.

"There was a hazy cloud around but it was still clearly visible.

"This Super Moon is also known as a Pink Moon, though it wasn't evidently coloured!"

The Moon must come within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth (224,865 miles) to be defined as a Super Moon.

It means we are able to see the entire face of the planet lit up by the Sun, and the proximity means it was possible to view craters and other surface features, even without binoculars or a telescope.