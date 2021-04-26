THE relaunch of an independent movie hampered by the coronavirus pandemic will be hosted in aid of a children’s charity.
Lucas and Albert, a comedy gangster film set against the backdrop of Tendring, is being re-released at the Princes Theatre, in Clacton, on June 17.
The feature, written by Anthony Longhurst, from Thorpe-le-Soken, and Robert Putt, follows two ageing hitmen who are forced into doing one final job.
Its initial release and subsequent promotion of the award-nominated flick was disrupted following the outbreak of Covid-19.
In line with the gradual easing of restrictions, a special relaunch screening will now take place this summer in aid of Justice4Children.
The organisation supports families who have children with disabilities and illnesses.
Mr Longhurst said: “We really hope you can come along and support us.
“We will also use this opportunity to reveal our next production and ideas that hopefully will benefit all.”
Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased now by visiting princestheatre.co.uk or calling the box office on 01255 686633.