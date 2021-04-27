A PAIR of pooches who are the best of friends are looking for a retirement home in which they can snooze away the afternoons.
Lucy and Louis are currently being cared for by a dedicated team at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton.
The two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, who are inseparable, would now appreciate a quiet life filled with cuddles, a relaxing sofa, and the odd gentle stroll.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “These two are the very best of friends and looking for a retirement home to snooze the afternoons away in.
“They will need to be rehomed close to the Clacton centre, a garden to potter around in and ideally a pet free, adult only home to relax in.”
To register an interest in Lucy and Louis contact the trust by calling 01255 860062 or visiting nawt.org.uk.