A BOXING organisation which has raised millions for charity is set to host another knock-out evening of fundraising entertainment.

Ultra White Collar Boxing, which has hosted numerous events in Colchester, gives people with no boxing background the chance to get in the ring.

The sporting evenings are also held in aid of Cancer Research UK and so far more than £200,000 has been raised for the charity from fights held in the town.

Since launching in 2009, Ultra White Collar Boxing has generated nearly £20 million for the vital organisation from events held across the UK.

Bosses have now set a target of raising £1 million in July and are asking Colchester residents to help them by taking part in a charity fight at ATIK on July 10.

Participants will be given eight weeks of gym-based training under the guidance of experienced coaches before taking part in a bout in front of hundreds of people.

The programme, starting May 17, will not cost the budding boxers any money, but they will be encouraged to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and sell tickets.

Simon Ledsham, director of fundraising at Cancer Research UK, said: “The success of Ultra events so far is phenomenal.

“We are so grateful to the organisers behind each event, every person that signs up to take part and the generosity of their friends and family who sponsor them.

“Together they are helping to fund our pioneering research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Thanks to research funded by supporters, who take part in activities like an Ultra event, today two in four people survive cancer.

“Our ambition is to accelerate progress so that within the next 20 years, this figure will reach 3 in 4 and enable more families to stay together for longer.”

The fights during the exciting Colchester event, which is open to anyone aged 18 or over, will consist of three two-minute rounds and competitors will be evenly matched.

Jon Leonard, who heads up Ultra White Collar Boxing, said for many, stepping into the ring and training for the bout is a life-changing experience.

“All our fundraising efforts are down to the incredible people who take part and put in eight weeks of hard work to achieve their goal,” he said.

“I would say to anyone thinking of taking part in Colchester to give it a go - it is an excellent opportunity to take up a new challenge after the end of lockdown.

“Everyone is welcome. The bonds which are formed amongst our competitors are incredible with many people who would never have met in everyday life forming lifelong friendships.”

Anyone interested in taking part in Ultra White Collar Boxing’s Covid-secure Colchester event should visit ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/locations/colchester.