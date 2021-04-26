ARE you planning anything special for the Captain Tom 100 Challenge?

David Beckham, Dame Judi Dench and Mary Berry are some of the celebrities urging the nation to get involved, over what would have been the weekend of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday.

The Captain Tom 100 invites everyone to dream up a challenge based around the number 100 and complete it anytime and anywhere over Captain Tom’s birthday weekend (Friday, April 30 to Bank Holiday Monday, May 3).

Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said: “The support from around the world for the Captain Tom 100 has been incredible and we are so excited to see it get underway on what would have been my father’s 101st birthday.

"It’s the perfect way to celebrate his remarkable achievements and also ensure his message of hope lives on.

Rising to the challenge - Lewis Whele

"We plan to spend some time that weekend retracing his 100 laps of our garden and reflecting on treasured family memories.

"He would have really enjoyed watching people across the country uniting to have fun and inspire hope with their Captain Tom 100 challenges.

"It’s going to be a very special Bank Holiday weekend.”

The public and charities have already started raising money for their challenges and have been sharing them via #CaptainTom100.

These include five-year-old Lewis Whele, from Coggeshall, who has cerebral palsy, who will be aiming to walk 100 steps without using his sticks. You can read his amazing story HERE.

Once supporters have chosen their Captain Tom 100 challenge, they are invited to fundraise or donate to The Captain Tom Foundation or another charity of their choice and share their 100 on social media, using #CaptainTom100.

