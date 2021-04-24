A WOMAN has died following a collision in Great Oakley, police said tonight.
Traffic police are on the scene of the collision, in Harwich Road, following the incident at 3.15pm today.
A woman, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Essex Police said tonight.
- READ MORE: Attempted murder probe following disturbance
An Essex Police spokesman appealed for help from witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage.
The spokesman said: "We were called just before 3.15pm following a report of a collision in Harwich Road, Great Oakley, where a car was in a collision with a woman in her 70s.
"Officers and ambulance attended, but sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving as well as traffic-related matters.
"We are still on scene and the road will be closed whilst we investigate."
Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV is asked to contact us quoting incident 812 of 24 April.
- READ MORE: Warning after crash on M11