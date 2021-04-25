THE UK's biggest touring gourmet food and drink festival is heading our way for the first time this autumn.

Foodies Festival began in 2004 and was quickly dubbed the “Gastro-Glastonbury”.

Now the three-day event is making its Hylands Park debut in Chelmsford this October.

The festival features MasterChef and Great British Bake Off champions, chart-topping popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor and gastronomic delights from around the world.

Star names from the food world include 2021 MasterChef champion Tom Rhodes, Essex-born MasterChef: The Professionals champion Alex Webb, Bake Off champion Candice Brown, MasterChef champion Thomas Frake and Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington.

The music feast is just as sumptuous with Murder On The Dancefloor star Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing her crowd-pleasing, dance-along anthems, top-ranked Lady Gaga tribute act Maybe Gaga, and high-energy band Flash with their amazing Queen stage show.

In total, more than 50 bands and artists will entertain crowds across the long weekend.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “I’ve been doing my live-streamed kitchen discos since the first lockdown, but what a joy it will be to finally get out of my kitchen to appear at the biggest food festival of the year.

"I’m really looking forward to performing live to an audience again and sampling some of the lovely food on offer.”

Festival visitors can enjoy the Chefs Theatre, Cake and Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre with wine, champagne, beer and cocktail-making masterclasses, Shopping Village with award-winning artisan producers, Street Food Avenue and Kids Cookery School.

Other attractions include Foodies' famous chilli-eating competition and family-friendly areas with activities for children.

More than 150 exhibitors will showcase their produce, providing festival-goers with a fantastic opportunity to

sample the best of the Eastern region and try a huge selection of food from around the world.

Alex Webb, who was crowned MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2020, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be

touring around the country with Foodies Festivals this summer, but it’s a pleasure to taking part on my home turf too.

"I’ve been working on lots of delicious new recipes and I can't wait to see you all in person and cook live on stage.”

Festival director Sue Hitchen added: “I am delighted to bring Foodies Festival to Hylands Estate, which has

a popular food market and is such a beautiful venue.

"We will be celebrating local produce and giving top Essex chefs an opportunity to cook live in the Chefs Theatre. There is such a great foodie scene in Essex and I know that Foodies will be made very welcome."

The festival runs from October 1-3. Adult day tickets cost £19 and weekend tickets cost £29.

Under-13s go free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale now at foodiesfestival.com and 0844 995 1111.