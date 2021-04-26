A FURIOUS dogwalker says a resort is being ruined by fly-tippers after she discovered “disgusting” piles of rubbish dumped on a field.

Michelle Cansdale, 46, whose family has lived in Jaywick for 21 years, was out walking her two-year-old dog Tyson when she came to a field behind Swift Avenue.

She was left feeling appalled by what she saw.

The problematic spot, which is located next to a site where Tendring Council plans to build an undercover market, was heaving with heaps of dumped waste.

“It was horrible and I quickly had to put my dog on the lead because I was worried he might cut his feet on the tin cans and glass,” said Michelle.

“It is disgusting and encourages rats, so we had to cut the walk short.

“I love living here and the people are nice, and we have a lovely beach. It is sad to see it getting ruined like this with people dumping their rubbish.”

Last month, the Gazette revealed fly-tipped waste is reported twice a day on average across Tendring.

Data published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, for example, showed 671 incidents were reported to Tendring Council in 2019-20.

Across the district, small van loads of waste were dumped illegally on 260 occasions, which made up 39 per cent of all reports.

Disheartened Michelle believes the authorities need to be doing more to combat fly-tipping and once it has occurred.

“Hopefully, it will get cleared, but I think Tendring Council needs to be doing more,” added Michelle.

“In London, they collect large items of rubbish twice a year, so I think they should do the same here.”

A Tendring Council spokesman said it was his understanding the impacted land was privately owned.

But he stressed fly tips reported would be visited by officers for investigation.

“We always respond promptly to reports of fly-tipping and take steps to identify who is responsible before arranging a clear up,” he added.

“We deplore any fly-tipping, which comes at a huge cost to both the public purse to clear up and to the communities who face it.

“We would remind people to ensure any contractor who takes away waste for you is properly licensed, otherwise you can face prosecution.”