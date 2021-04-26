HUNDREDS of emergency food parcels were handed out to children in north east Essex every week during the pandemic, figures have revealed.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis there has been an unprecedented number of families in need having to use food banks.

Latest data published by the Trussell Trust shows a record 2.5 million packages were distributed by its network of food banks across the UK in 2020-21.

During this period, the charity handed out 13,513 emergency food parcels in Colchester, with 5,815 of them - more than 100 a week - going to children.

In Tendring, volunteers gave out 3,635 packages, of which 1,384 went to children.

Mike Beckett, chief officer of Colchester Foodbank, said he and his dedicated team have worked tirelessly over the past year but he fears the growing trend will not subside.

He said: “As the busiest foodbank in Essex we have prioritised helping people in crisis throughout the pandemic.

“We do all we can to help people to get the help they need so they don’t get dependent on the foodbank.

“We hope over time we may reduce demand for the foodbank but at the moment demand is going the wrong way, up.”

Foodbanks heavily rely the generosity of the public and the community.

Mr Beckett said: “We are so grateful for generous people who, if they can afford to, donate a can or a packet when they do their shopping and for those who set up regular monthly donations to the foodbank.”

The overall number, which includes parcels with three or seven days worth of supplies, was a 30 per cent increase on the total number recorded the previous year.

The charity is now urgently calling on UK governments to end the need for food banks “once and for all” amid soaring demand for help from families in crisis.

“No-one should face the indignity of needing emergency food,” said Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust.

“Yet our network of food banks has given out record numbers of food parcels as more and more people struggle without enough money for the essentials.”

Colchester MP Will Quince added: "Sadly the pandemic has meant financial disruption and economic shock for many people.

"The Government has consistently stepped up to support those most in need by raising the living wage, spending hundreds of billions of pounds to safeguard jobs, boosting welfare support by billions and introducing the £269m Covid Winter Grant Scheme to support children and families including £6m for Essex."