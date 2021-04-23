A SEASIDE restaurant will offer frontline workers free food as a show of thanks for what they have sacrificed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
My Big Fat Greek Taverna, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, has announced it will give NHS staff in Tendring a meal on the house next month.
The special guests, who have gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 crisis, will only have to pay for their drinks.
The restaurant’s latest initiative comes after owner Jason Smedley let frontline workers sleep free of charge in the Royal Hotel, which is also runs.
Mr Smedley said: “You have not been forgotten - you have been awesome not just over the last year but every year.
“So, My Big Fat Greek Tavern will offer a totally free food menu for our Tendring NHS staff, plus one.
“Thank you from all the staff here.”
To register your interest in having a free meal, which guests will be able to enjoy on May 19, email kara.cross@theroyalclacton.co.uk