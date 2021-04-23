A large traveller camp has set up on a rugby club field, which is set to be redeveloped into hundreds of homes.

The travellers arrived late on Thursday evening at Colchester Rugby Club, in Mill Road, Highwoods. 

The first caravan is understood to have arrived at around 8pm. 

More than ten caravans have now been spotted on the rugby club field.

The area is set to be redeveloped into hundreds of new homes, as well as medical facilities and a care home, as part of the Northern Gateway development.

Colchester Council has been contacted for comment.