A WALK to discover the hidden gems of England’s east coast has brought together artists, writers and residents.

The project, Beach of Dreams, has been organised by art and design company Kinetika.

It involves a 500-mile walk from Lowestoft, along the Essex coast to Tilbury, where residents can book one mile to walk themselves and submit a picture taken on the walk to show off the beauty of the area.

The firm’s artistic director, Ali Pretty, will be walking the entire journey herself.

She has encouraged residents to sign up for a mile to leave their own stamp on the project.

She said: “The UK has been very fragmented, so I took the metaphor of a fragmented coast line as a basis for the project.

“If we pick up the gems on the foreshore, in our landscape and communities, and focus on the good bits and place them together it creates a good perspective and vision of the future.

“The idea of the walk, metaphorically, is to find the gems on the foreshore and create a vision of what we can all achieve when we all come together.

“It all seems even more relevant now we’re all emerging out of Covid.

“When we conceived the idea we were all broken from the lockdowns but the Beach of Dreams will be a pilgrimage to the future.

“The art is a form of healing and a moment for us all to reflect.”

People are invited to choose a mile to walk, submit an image of the landscape, a drawing and a few words about their connection to it and dream for its future.

All words and photos sent in will contribute to a new digital story map of the coastal path, reflecting and recording the narrative of the walk as it unfolds.

Images submitted will be used as inspiration for the design of 500 silk pennants illustrating the beautiful coastal landscape.

These pennants will be hand painted by the Kinetika Design Studio and form spectacular installations during the event, which begins on June 27.

Guardian journalist Kevin Rushby will be joining Mrs Pretty for the trek.

He added: “This is a time of emergencies and crises and humans always think more clearly when walking.

“It is when walking that lost treasures are spotted, and their value and meaning understood. Walking brings contact with people and time to talk.

“Beach of Dreams feels like the right thing to do. It is a walk that will bring vitality and colour to thousands of people, forging new connections and relationships that will develop hope and inspiration when most needed.”

The walk will go through the following locations on these dates: